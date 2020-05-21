Breaking News
RI unemployment rate soared to 17% in April; 88K jobs lost
Raimondo to hold COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced that six more Rhode Islanders died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 538 people. Alexander-Scott said the six individuals who died were in their 80s and 90s, and all of them lived in a nursing home or assisted-living facility.

Hospitalizations rose for the second day in a row with 257 Rhode Islanders currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 58 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

The health department also announced another 209 people tested positive, for a total of 13,356 confirmed cases since March 1. A spokesperson said roughly 200 additional positive cases were added to the all-time total following a data migration project that he said cleaned up the older numbers.

One day after announcing religious services will resume the weekend of May 30, Raimondo said houses of worship will be limited to 25% of their usual capacity.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, Raimondo reminded residents that the ban on social of gatherings of more than five people remains in place and made another plea for patience.

