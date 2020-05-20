Raimondo, RIDOH to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, plan to hold their daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, following the state’s largest one-day spike in reported deaths related to COVID-19.
In addition to the 26 new deaths, RIDOH announced Tuesday that 134 more Rhode Islanders tested positive for the virus, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 12,951. The number of new cases has been trending downward in recent weeks.
The number of hospitalizations climbed slightly, according to RIDOH, though fewer patients are currently in intensive care and on ventilators.
On Tuesday, Raimondo unveiled a new mobile app designed to connect people with COVID-19 testing and services, monitor their symptoms, and trace the locations they’ve been to recently, as well as help the state analyze where the disease may be spreading.
Users have the ability to disable location tracking and downloading the app is entirely optional, though the administration is encouraging people to do so. Chirag Patel, the state’s chief of information technology agency and enterprise applications, assured that no personal information is being stored in the app and only 20 days’ worth of travel history is collected; anything older than that gets deleted.
RI’s new contact-tracing app: How it works and why the state wants you to use it
The state on Tuesday also issued new guidelines for visiting beaches, with East Matunuck and Scarborough set to reopen on Memorial Day with limited parking.
