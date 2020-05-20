Breaking News
DA's office IDs women killed in Fall River crash
Baker tours Braintree manufacturer to promote workplace safety; COVID-19 deaths top 6,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Certain businesses and services in Massachusetts were given the green-light to reopen this past Monday and more will be able to do the same next week, but in order to do so — they must adhere to a set of health and safety guidelines.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito paid a visit to Symmons Industries in Braintree, which has implemented the state’s new Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards.

The manufacturer normally produces plumbing fixtures but has instead been making personal protective equipment (PPE) to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Later on Wednesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 128 new deaths related to the disease, bringing the total to 6,066.

More than 1,000 new cases were also reported, though the rate of positive tests has been trending downward in the state and the number of patients in the hospital has held steady.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Manufacturing facilities were allowed to resume operations on Monday along with construction sites and places of worship, and hospitals and health care centers could expand their available treatments.

Baker also released sector-specific protocols on Monday.

Businesses are required to develop a written a COVID-19 Control Plan outlining how the workplace will prevent the spread of the virus.

Other businesses including hair salons and barbershops, car washes, pet groomers, offices and laboratories can reopen on Monday, May 25, as long as these safety measures are being followed.

Reopening Massachusetts: When can my business reopen? | Read the full plan »

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

