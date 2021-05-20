McKee, RIDOH to hold 1 pm briefing before state lifts capacity limits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials will hold their final COVID-19 briefing at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, it will be the last weekly COVID-19 briefing. Moving forward, McKee plans to hold these briefings bi-weekly in the State Room at the State House, along with bi-weekly briefings on issues not related to the pandemic.

Beginning on Friday, there will no longer be capacity restrictions for businesses and social gatherings. In addition, bars will be able to resume standing service and catered events can open up their dance floors.

Earlier this week, the state lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals.

McKee signed a new executive order Thursday morning extending previous orders through June 18, which cover items such as COVID-19 emergency regulations and expanded access to unemployment insurance and telemedicine.

The R.I. Department of Health did not release new COVID-19 data on Wednesday due to database maintenance.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 89 new cases, a 1.3% daily positivity rate and two additional deaths as hospitalizations decreased to 77.

Roughly 515,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island are now fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday’s data, while another 100,000 are partially vaccinated.