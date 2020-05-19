Raimondo, Alexander-Scott to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Monday, Raimondo announced seven more COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, bringing the state’s total to 506.

Raimondo also announced another 121 people tested positive for a total of 12,795 confirmed cases since early March.

According to the health department, there are currently 236 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 62 are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

All Rhode Island state parks are now open and Raimondo announced that two state beaches — East Matunuck and Scarborough — will reopen on Memorial Day. Parking will be free, though the number of parking spots will be limited, portable toilets will be available, concession stands will be closed, and there will not be a lifeguard on duty.

Raimondo also said she is aiming to allow in-person religious services to resume the weekend of May 30, with specific guidelines to be released in the coming days.

Phase 2 is expected to start around early June, where further businesses are expected to be allowed to reopen including hair salons and barbershops.

