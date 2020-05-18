12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Raimondo to hold COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Sunday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) released that 10 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19 for a total of 499.

RIDOH also announced another 240 people tested positive, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 12,674.

According to the health department, there are currently 260 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday, marking the lowest number of people with the virus in the hospital since April 12.

Of those patients, 64 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

(Story continues below)

This was the first full weekend without daily briefings from Raimondo and Alexander-Scott as they transition to Monday through Friday briefings during Phase 1 of reopening the state.

Outdoor dining at Rhode Island restaurants is allowed to begin Monday as part of an extended Phase 1, but some restaurant owners say they are going to hold off and see how it goes.

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Coverage

11 a.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing | 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com