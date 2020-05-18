Raimondo to hold COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Sunday, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) released that 10 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19 for a total of 499.

RIDOH also announced another 240 people tested positive, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 12,674.

According to the health department, there are currently 260 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday, marking the lowest number of people with the virus in the hospital since April 12.

Of those patients, 64 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

This was the first full weekend without daily briefings from Raimondo and Alexander-Scott as they transition to Monday through Friday briefings during Phase 1 of reopening the state.

Outdoor dining at Rhode Island restaurants is allowed to begin Monday as part of an extended Phase 1, but some restaurant owners say they are going to hold off and see how it goes.

