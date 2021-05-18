Fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders no longer need to wear a mask

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than a year of wearing them, masks are no longer required for Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated, in accordance with CDC guidance.

To be considered fully vaccinated, you are two weeks past your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past your one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Vaccinated Rhode Islanders, I hope you hug a vaccinated friend, have a dinner at your favorite restaurant, and support our local businesses,” Gov. Dan McKee said during his announcement last week.

Lisa Paratore, the owner of Homestyle in Providence, says the state hasn’t been clear enough about rules for retail stores. She says even though she believes vaccines are effective, she wants to wait before allowing customers to ditch their masks inside.

“Taking your mask off inside does not apply everywhere, and I don’t think the governor has been 100% clear about where it does and does not apply,” she said.

On the other hand, David Levesque, the owner of Brewed Awakenings, says his five coffee shop locations will no longer have mask requirement signs on the doors and he won’t be asking customers to show their vaccination card.

“We’re not going to police it with the people. We’re going to let people come in and be as free as they should be based on their rights,” he said.

McKee said the state will provide more specifics on the new guidelines, but ultimately, it will be up to individual businesses on how they decide to apply them.

The governor also said the reopening measures planned for Memorial Day weekend, such as the lifting of the limit on business capacities and social gatherings, will be moved up a week to Friday, May 21.

The new changes come as Rhode Island surpassed more than 510,000 people fully vaccinated, while another 112,000 are partially vaccinated, having received only the first dose so far.

The R.I. Department of Health also reported 263 new cases since Friday and one additional COVID-19-related death.

Hospitalizations declined to 78, which is the fewest since late September. Of those patients, 18 are in the intensive care unit and 15 are on ventilators, according to health officials.