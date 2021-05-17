Half a million people now fully vaccinated in RI

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has reached another milestone in vaccinations as the state gets ready to lift the mask mandate for those who are fully immunized.

Data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows more than 510,000 people are now fully vaccinated, while another 112,000 are partially vaccinated, having received only the first dose so far.

Beginning on Tuesday, Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask in most settings, in accordance with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual must be at least two weeks removed from getting either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials also reported 263 new positive cases since data was last released on Friday, along with one additional COVID-19-related death.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the state decreased to 78, which is the lowest since late September. Of the current patients, 18 are in the intensive care unit and 15 are on ventilators.