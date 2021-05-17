Baker to give update on Massachusetts reopening plan at 11 am

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker plans to provide an update on the state’s reopening plans at 11 a.m. Monday.

12 News plans to stream the news conference live right here on WPRI.com.

After the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations, Baker said he would issue new guidance on that.

The new @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.



Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 14, 2021

Currently, masks are still required in Massachusetts in all indoor public settings and outdoors where individuals are unable to socially distance from each other.

Massachusetts currently has plans to reopen more businesses on May 29. This includes:

Street festivals, parades, and agricultural festivals will be able to have 50% capacity after submitting safety plans to the local board of health

Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will be allowed to reopen with seated service with a 90-minute limit and no dance floors

Restaurant guidance will be updated to eliminate the requirement that food be served with alcohol and to increase the maximum table size to 10

Gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings and private settings

At this time, the final phase in the state’s reopening plan is set for Aug. 1, but the administration said they may reconsider that date depending on vaccine distribution and public health data.

Last week, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced the state’s mask mandate is being lifted for fully vaccinated individuals on Tuesday, May 18.

Additionally, McKee moved plans to go to 100% capacity for businesses and social gatherings a week earlier to this Friday, May 21.