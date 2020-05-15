11 more dead, 203 new cases in RI; Raimondo COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 11 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, as Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus a 1 p.m.

The new deaths bring the total to 479 in Rhode Island, as the number of people currently hospitalized increased by one to 272.

The Health Department also reported 203 more people have tested positive for the disease, bringing the total to 12,219 since March 1. More than 3,000 people also tested negative for the disease, for a positive rate of about 6%.

There are currently 63 people in intensive care units, including 41 people on ventilators, according to the state.

As usual, Raimondo is expected to be joined by Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to provide updates on the public health crisis.

The Friday briefing will be the last regularly scheduled event this week, as the governor has moved to a new Monday through Friday schedule.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced six more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 468.

Raimondo also announced another 181 people tested positive, for a total of 12,016 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 271 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. Of those patients, 65 are in the ICU and 42 are on ventilators.

The governor said she expects summer camps in Rhode Island to be able to start operating in person on June 29, with strict regulations about group activities and cleaning.

Raimondo also announced that a statewide graduation special will air on Rhode Island PBS on June 15 to celebrate the class of 2020. She urged graduating seniors to submit a video online by May 22 for consideration to be included in the televised special.

