181 new cases, 6 new deaths Thursday; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There were six new deaths of people with COVID-19 in Rhode Island reported Thursday, according to new data released from the R.I. Department of Health, bringing the state’s total to 468.

There were also 181 new positive test results out of 3,679 tests, marking the lowest positivity rate reported in a single day at 5% positive.

Hospitalizations remain fairly steady at 271 people in the hospital, up by two from Wednesday.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

Raimondo is expected to lay out specifics about Phase 2 of her plan to reopen the state’s economy.

On Wednesday, Raimondo announced 18 more deaths among Rhode Islanders diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, more than two-thirds of the Rhode Islanders who’ve died after contracting the virus were residents of nursing homes.

Also on Wednesday, Raimondo announced new efforts to help small businesses reopen while complying with the various public health directives her administration has put forward.

R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor indicated more information will be coming soon on policies for beaches and campgrounds.

Raimondo has said she hopes to enter Phase 2 of her three-phase reopening plan within two weeks. However, Pryor indicated it’s unlikely that restaurants will be able to expand their offerings before June 1.

