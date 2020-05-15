Mass. reports 167 more COVID-19 deaths; Baker sets ambitious testing goal

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has regularly touted his state’s progress in terms of COVID-19 testing, but he’s setting his sights even higher.

The state currently has the capacity to conduct 30,000 tests per day and nearly 425,000 have been conducted to date.

On Thursday, Baker announced plans to expand the overall testing capacity to 45,000 a day by the end of July and 75,000 a day by the end of December, which he said would be the largest number of tests per capita in the world.

The goal is to decrease the rate of positive tests to less than 5%.

“Expanding testing is critical to opening workplaces and businesses,” Baker said. “Our testing plan will improve our ability to rapidly identify new cases of COVID-19 so individuals can quickly isolate, get treatment, and limit their exposure to others at home or at work.”

On Thursday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 1,685 new COVID-19 cases and 167 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,482. The percentage of patients in the hospital dropped to 3% of the cumulative number of cases.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Baker specifically hopes to expand testing and lab processing capacity for people who live in congregate settings and may be at a higher risk.

“In implementing the new testing that’s part of this plan, we will focus particularly on communities with low testing availability, hot spots where we are seeing high positive rates, and high-density areas,” Baker said.

He also said testing will be ensured not only for those who are symptomatic, but also their close contacts.

“While that is a significant testing expansion, we are not pursuing universal testing for everyone because our health care experts agree that testing does have its limitations and should be more strategically applied,” Baker noted.

The state also hopes to improve the turnaround time for test results to the same day or the following day.

Earlier on Thursday, the administration announced free, self-swab testing sites are being installed at 10 CVS locations throughout the state.

“Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-through window where they will be provided with a self swab test kit and given instructions,” Baker explained. “Tests will then be sent to a lab for processing and results will be available in approximately two or three days.”

The 10 sites include Bridgewater, Carver, Charlton, Danvers, Northampton, Raynham, Wellesley, Westport, West Springfield and Worcester. Starting on Friday, people who meet the testing criteria can register online to schedule an appointment.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

