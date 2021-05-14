Watch Live: McKee to gives update on reopening, mask-wearing as RI tops 600K at least partially vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has called a 2 p.m. news conference to make an announcement on reopening the state and mask-wearing guidance.

Watch the news conference live using the video player above.

The announcement comes as Rhode Island surpassed 600,000 people who’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 489,000 of those people now considered fully vaccinated.

The R.I. Department of Health reported 139 new cases on Friday and a 1.2% daily positivity rate.

The state’s death toll hit 2,700, with two more Rhode Islanders having died after contracting COVID-19.

Hospitalizations declined to 92, which is the fewest in more than seven months. Of those patients, 20 are in the intensive care unit and 14 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

On Thursday, the CDC relaxed its mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated, saying they don’t need to be worn outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Following the announcement, McKee said his team would review the guidelines for Rhode Island.

Last month, the governor laid out plans to ease restrictions first on May 7, then even further on May 28. Below are the plans he previously announced: