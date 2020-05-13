18 more dead in RI, hospitalizations fall again; Raimondo briefing at 2:30

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island continues to experience a plateau in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, even as the death toll among those infected with the disease continues to mount, the R.I. Health Department revealed Wednesday.

The Health Department reported 18 more deaths among Rhode Islanders diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 462. As of Tuesday, more than two-thirds of the dead were residents of nursing homes.

There was better news on hospitalizations, with 269 COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Wednesday, down from 280 on Tuesday and a high of 372 back on April 28. The number of new hospital admissions fell to 17, the lowest total since March 31.

Among those the 269 patients in the hospital, 68 were in the intensive care unit and 48 were on ventilators.

The Health Department said 2,683 tests that came back in the last 24 hours found 221 new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, keeping the state’s test daily positivity rate roughly steady at just over 8%. (Experts have said it is a good sign when states get that figure below 10%.)

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 2:30 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Tuesday, Raimondo announced 14 more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 444. About 340 of those who’ve died were residents of a nursing home or assisted-living facility, according to Alexander-Scott.

Raimondo also announced another 164 people tested positive for a total of 11,614 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 277 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday. Of those patients, 72 are in the ICU and 53 are on ventilators.

All nursing home residents and employees have now been tested for coronavirus, and a new cycle of testing starting with facilities that have confirmed cases is beginning now, according to Alexander-Scott.

In addition, Raimondo said FEMA plans to send a “limited” amount of additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to nursing homes around the country including in Rhode Island over the next few weeks.

The governor has said she hopes to enter Phase 2 of her three-phase reopening plan within two weeks, and she plans to lay out more specifics about that on Thursday.

“The longer we see Rhode Islanders following the rules, then I have confidence that we can continue to relax the rules going forward,” she said.

