Baker visits Fall River testing site as COVID-19 case count, death toll continue to climb

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts surged again on Wednesday, topping 5,300 just days before the state is set to release a plan to reopen the economy.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 174 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,315, along with 1,165 more cases for a total of 80,497, of which roughly 4% are currently hospitalized.

The state has performed more than 400,000 COVID-19 tests to date, according to the DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the reopening of the Massachusetts economy will be a gradual process, while offering few specifics of the plan he’s preparing to release next week.

Baker toured a COVID-19 testing site in Fall River on Wednesday.

State officials say the veterans home in Holyoke that’s been the site of one of the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreaks will undergo a management overhaul, and will operate with fewer residents and new safety protocols.

Mass Audubon is gradually reopening trails at many of its wildlife sanctuaries.