Watch Live: McKee holds COVID-19 briefing; RI dropping residency requirement for vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials are giving their weekly update on the pandemic response and vaccination efforts Thursday afternoon.

McKee is expected to discuss the return of out-of-state sports games and tournaments.

“We heard that there was a potential hockey tournament that could come to Providence and do about 1,000 [hotel] rooms over that weekend and $750,000 real income coming in,” McKee said Wednesday. “Instead of waiting until the 28th, we reviewed that and we are going to make sure we accommodate that sports teams can come in from out of state and participate in those tournaments, I believe by the May 23 timeline.”

Updates on the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and R.I. Convention Center are also anticipated. Both have been used in the state’s pandemic response over the past year, but McKee recently indicated that will soon change.

After acting as a COVID-19 field hospital and testing site, the Dunk has been operating as a mass vaccination clinic since February. On Thursday, the 100,000th dose will be administered there.

The state is shifting to a more targeted approach, bringing the vaccine to where Rhode Islanders are. Earlier on Thursday, McKee paid a visit to a pop-up vaccination site where a couple dozen doses were administered.

Adolescents ages 12 to 15 began receiving the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. Parents and guardians can make an appointment for their children on VaccinateRI.org, at a municipal clinic or pharmacy chain.