1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Senate Coronavirus Hearing Coronavirus Facts Not Fear 11:30 a.m. update
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

14 more COVID-19 deaths in RI, hospitalizations stable; governor’s briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday announced 14 more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, but said the number of residents hospitalized with the virus remains steady.

The 14 fatalities reported Tuesday bring Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll to 444 people.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Monday, Raimondo announced eight more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 430.

Raimondo also announced another 176 people tested positive for a cumulative total of 11,450 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations dropped for the seventh day in a row, with 276 Rhode Islanders reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 73 are in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

(Story continues below)

On Monday, Raimondo announced limited outdoor dining will be allowed at restaurants starting May 18 with strict rules will that will need to be enforced.

Raimondo did not give specific dates for other reopenings but said she expects places of worship to be holding services sometime in May and anticipates beaches reopening in time for summer.

Reporters on Monday were allowed back in the room to ask questions for the first time since mid-March.

Live Streaming Tuesday: Coronavirus Coverage

9:30 a.m. – CBS News Coverage of Senate Coronavirus Hearing | 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Morning Update | 1 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: Afternoon Update |

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app » Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 9:30 a.m.- CBS News Coverage of Senate Coronavirus Hearing
    11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com