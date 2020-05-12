14 more COVID-19 deaths in RI, hospitalizations stable; governor’s briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Tuesday announced 14 more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, but said the number of residents hospitalized with the virus remains steady.

The 14 fatalities reported Tuesday bring Rhode Island’s coronavirus death toll to 444 people.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Monday, Raimondo announced eight more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 430.

Raimondo also announced another 176 people tested positive for a cumulative total of 11,450 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations dropped for the seventh day in a row, with 276 Rhode Islanders reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Monday. Of those patients, 73 are in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

On Monday, Raimondo announced limited outdoor dining will be allowed at restaurants starting May 18 with strict rules will that will need to be enforced.

Raimondo did not give specific dates for other reopenings but said she expects places of worship to be holding services sometime in May and anticipates beaches reopening in time for summer.

Reporters on Monday were allowed back in the room to ask questions for the first time since mid-March.

