RI reports 1% positivity rate with nearly 600K at least partially vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Almost 600,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Health officials say more than 467,000 people are fully vaccinated so far and another 129,000 have gotten the first of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

On Tuesday, the state passed 1 million total doses administered as parents and guardians could start registering children ages 12 to 15 for the Pfizer vaccine on VaccinateRI.org. Adolescent vaccinations will also be available a city- and town-run clinics, state officials said, while pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are expected to be added at some point this week.

A signed parental consent form is needed for 12- to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated, and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott encouraged a parent or guardian to be present at those appointments.

Additionally, some schools are planning to hold their own clinics where children can get vaccinated with parental consent.

The Health Department on Wednesday also reported a 1% daily positivity rate, with 146 new cases found and more than 14,000 tests administered on Tuesday.

Two more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the reported death toll to 2,696.

Hospitalizations fell to 101, with 21 patients in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators.