Raimondo to hold daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

On Sunday, the health department announced four more Rhode Islanders had died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 422.

The health department also announced another 285 people tested positive for a total of 11,274 confirmed cases since March 1.

According to the health department, there are currently 283 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Sunday. Of those patients, 70 are in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators.

Raimondo did not hold her daily briefing Sunday, instead releasing a pre-taped Mother’s Day message with Dr. Alexander-Scott.

Retail stores were allowed to reopen Saturday on the official first day of Phase 1, with limited capacity for browsing in stores.

Certain restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor dining by the end of Phase 1, and new guidance for how and when that will begin is expected this week.

Starting Monday, the daily press conferences will be held at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence and members of the press will be able to attend the briefings in-person under safety guidelines. The briefings have been held remotely since mid-March.

