COVID hospitalizations fall below 100 in RI; 330 new cases since Friday, 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has fewer than 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since before the second wave of the pandemic in early October.

Data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health showed there are currently 97 hospitalizations, of which 20 are in intensive care and 18 are on ventilators.

The Health Department also reported 330 new coronavirus infections since data was last released on Friday and added 41 newly reported cases to previous daily totals.

Three more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, putting the death toll at 2,690.

Since Friday, nearly 12,000 people who live, work and study in Rhode Island have gotten fully vaccinated, for a total of more than 440,000, according to the data, while another 147,000 people are partially vaccinated.