Raimondo, Alexander-Scott holding COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update residents on the state’s coronavirus situation.

Eyewitness News plans to broadcast the briefing live on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com.

On Thursday, the Health Department announced 15 more Rhode Islanders had died with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 266.

The Health Department revealed an updated reporting system that shows there are currently 339 Rhode Islanders in the hospital with COVID-19 as of midday Thursday. This is a big jump from the 269 people reported Wednesday, as the state started including people have been admitted to the hospital for unrelated reasons — but test postive for the disease.

Of those patients, 85 are in the ICU and 54 are on ventilators.

Health Department Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said the people who tested positive for the disease had been shown in daily testing numbers.

McDonald said the new numbers don’t change how state leaders are looking at the outbreak due to stabilization in intensive care unit data.

Another 374 people tested positive, for a total of 8,621 confirmed cases since March 1, the Health Department added.

Raimondo plans to make an announcement on reopening state parks and beaches during today’s briefing.

