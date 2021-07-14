Massachusetts ‘Vax Bus’ rolling into Bristol County

FALL RIVER (WPRI) — Getting a vaccine may be as easy as hopping on a bus.

In Massachusetts, the state’s Vax Bus is a targeted approach to combat vaccine hesitancy, helping to bring vaccines where people are. The bus plans to travel to 28 communities between now and the beginning of August.

The buses will spend one or two days in each community and will host one to three clinics each day. The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for residents ages 12 and older and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents ages 18 and older.

Data released by health officials shows 68% of Massachusetts residents are partially vaccinated. The data shows only 56% of Bristol County residents have gotten one dose.

The weekly data also shows less than 50% of kids 12 to 15, teens 16 to 19, and residents 20 to 29 have received their first dose in Bristol County.

You will be asked to fill out a quick health questionnaire and an ID or health insurance is not required.

Residents who get vaccinated during the Vax Bus Tour will be entered into a giveaway for select TD Garden concert tickets, including Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, and the Kiss 108 Jingle Ball.

Attleboro:

July 14: 1 pm to 7 pm, Willett Elementary School

Aug. 4: 1 pm to 7 pm, Willett Elementary School

Dartmouth:

June 16: Time TBD, Dartmouth Mall

Aug. 6: Time TBD, Dartmouth Mall

Fall River:

July 14: 7 am to 2 pm, Government Center

Aug. 4: 7 am to 2 on, Government Center

New Bedford:

Aug. 1: 10 am to 4 pm, Brooklawn Park, 1997 Acushnet Ave

Taunton:

Aug. 2: 12 pm to 3 pm, Lenox Green, 45 Mason St.

Aug. 2: 4 to 7 pm, Bristol Commons Community Center, 101 Fairground Ave.