CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Massachusetts’ vaccination program ramps up after storm

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (AP) — A day after a snowstorm slowed Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccination program, things are ramping up again.

CIC Health says mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park returned to regular hours Tuesday after changing some appointments and curtailing vaccinations early on Monday.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents ages 75 and older. It opened Tuesday instead.

A mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers north of Boston is still scheduled to open Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community