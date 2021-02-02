Massachusetts’ vaccination program ramps up after storm

BOSTON (AP) — A day after a snowstorm slowed Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccination program, things are ramping up again.

CIC Health says mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park returned to regular hours Tuesday after changing some appointments and curtailing vaccinations early on Monday.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents ages 75 and older. It opened Tuesday instead.

A mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers north of Boston is still scheduled to open Wednesday.