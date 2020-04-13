1  of  2
Massachusetts up to 844 COVID-19 deaths; Baker offers funding for PPE production

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — As the COVID-19 case count and death toll continue to climb in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is calling on manufacturers to support the state’s health care system by producing much-needed equipment and supplies.

On Monday, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) announced another 88 deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 844, along with an additional 1,392 positive cases.

Breakdown of cases and deaths by county (Mass. gov.) »

To date, more than 122,000 residents have been tested, according to the DPH, and of those, 26,867 have been positive since testing began last month.

In his daily briefing Monday afternoon, Baker announced more than $10 million in funding is now available to help manufacturers shift their operations to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals and other health care facilities.

Companies are encouraged to apply for grants online which can be used toward equipment, materials, supplies, workforce training and other needs.

Some of the items needed include ventilators, N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, coveralls, gloves, hand sanitizer and thermometers.

See a full list and apply here »

The applications will be reviewed weekly by the state’s newly formed Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, according to Baker.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

