Massachusetts up to 7,738 COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — For the second day in a row, 33 more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 122, according to the Department of Public Health.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state had tested more than 51,000 residents, the DPH said, of which 7,738 were positive for the virus, an increase of 1,118 since Tuesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and MEMA Director Samantha Phillips visited on Wednesday the field hospital being set up inside the DCU Center in Worcester.

On Tuesday, Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to keep their physical workplaces closed until May 4.

