Massachusetts to resume getting shipments of J&J vaccine

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is getting about 4,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are expected to resume administering the shot this week following the federal government’s temporary pause over use of the vaccine was lifted.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration had recommended the pause due to concerns about blood clots in a tiny percentage of people who received the shot.
The pause was lifted Friday.
Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state COVID-19 Response Command Center, says shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been sporadic and allocation numbers have varied from week to week.