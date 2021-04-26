CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Massachusetts to resume getting shipments of J&J vaccine

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from […]

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is getting about 4,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are expected to resume administering the shot this week following the federal government’s temporary pause over use of the vaccine was lifted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration had recommended the pause due to concerns about blood clots in a tiny percentage of people who received the shot.

The pause was lifted Friday.

Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state COVID-19 Response Command Center, says shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been sporadic and allocation numbers have varied from week to week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams