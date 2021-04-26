Massachusetts to resume getting shipments of J&J vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from […]

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is getting about 4,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens are expected to resume administering the shot this week following the federal government’s temporary pause over use of the vaccine was lifted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration had recommended the pause due to concerns about blood clots in a tiny percentage of people who received the shot.

The pause was lifted Friday.

Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state COVID-19 Response Command Center, says shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been sporadic and allocation numbers have varied from week to week.