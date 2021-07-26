Massachusetts to hold first ‘VaxMillions’ drawing for fully vaccinated residents

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents will win some big prizes starting this week if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state is set to hold the first of five “VaxMillions” drawings on Monday, with the first winners to be announced on Thursday.

Massachusetts residents ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing are eligible to enter the giveaway, which offers two sets of prizes depending on age.

Vaccinated residents ages 18 and older can enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, before taxes.

Residents between 12 and 17 years old who are fully vaccinated prior to the drawing may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

The rules state these winners’ prizes will be tax-free “if used for tuition and fees required for enrollment or attendance, and fees, books, supplies, and equipment required for courses of instruction at the applicable educational institution. Deductions from the scholarship funds may be required if the winner owes past due taxes to the Commonwealth.”

The prize money is funded via the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund provided by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Entrants must have been vaccinated in Massachusetts in order to qualify, and can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. Military members and veterans who received the vaccine at a VA hospital or VA clinic in any state also qualify.

Drawings will be held every Monday from July 26 through Aug. 23.

There will be a deadline for entry shortly before for each weekly drawing. In order to be eligible, you must receive your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson on or before the day you register to enter. To be eligible for a particular weekly drawing, your vaccination must be complete and your entry must be submitted on or before the entry deadline for that drawing.

Drawing 1:

Drawing date: July 26

Announcement date: July 29

Drawing 2:

Vaccination deadline: July 29

Drawing date: Aug. 2

Announcement date: Aug. 5

Drawing 3:

Vaccination deadline: Aug. 5

Drawing date: Aug. 9

Announcement date: Aug. 12

Drawing 4:

Vaccination deadline: Aug. 12

Drawing date: Aug. 16

Announcement date: Aug. 19

Drawing 5:

Vaccination deadline: Aug. 19

Drawing date: Aug. 23

Announcement date: Aug. 26

The state verifies an entrant’s vaccination status by accessing their Massachusetts Immunization Information System (MIIS) vaccination record. Entrants consent to this when they register.

Winners will be selected randomly by the Massachusetts State Lottery, which uses a random number generator (RNG) that assigns a number to each of the individual entrants.

The Lottery will select one potential winner per prize, plus a group of alternates in the event the potential winner is determined to be ineligible.