Massachusetts to expand at-home vaccinations, end preregistration

Coronavirus

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The Baker administration announced Friday that Massachusetts will phase out its COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system by the end of the month.

While the form on VaccineSignup.mass.gov will be closed on May 25, the state’s Vaxfinder website will still be available for people to find and schedule appointments.

The site lists more than 900 vaccination locations across the state.

Anyone who’s already preregistered through the state will be contacted with an opportunity to make an appointment.

The state is also expanding its homebound vaccination program. Beginning Monday, May 24, any person who has trouble getting to a vaccine site is eligible to sign up.

Call (833) 983-0485 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to register for an at-home vaccination. Representatives speak English and Spanish, and there are translation services available in other languages.

The homebound program is primarily using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it requires only one visit. For those 12 to 17 years old who are homebound, the state will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The number of Massachusetts communities still considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission has dropped to just two.

Providence

