BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is distributing another 2 million COVID-19 free testing kits this week.

State health officials said Monday the tests will be sent to the 264 municipalities across the state that requested them, and officials in those cities and towns will then determine how to distribute them among residents.

The tests are among the nearly 30 million rapid antigen tests secured by the state for residents and a range of organizations in the education, health, human services, correctional, and senior housing sectors.

The tests are being distributed on a rolling basis over the next two weeks.