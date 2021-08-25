Massachusetts school mask mandate expected to be issued Wednesday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is expected to formally issue a statewide mask mandate for all public K-12 students and staff on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Tuesday in favor of Riley having the authority to mandate masks in public schools. It would require students 5 years of age and older, staff, and educators in public K-12 schools to wear masks while indoors until at least Oct. 1.

The vote was 9-1 with the opposing board member saying it was “bad public policy.”

The mandate would mark a shift for Gov. Charlie Baker, who had previously left face mask decisions up to each individual district.

Local school officials say school committees won’t be able to override this decision.

Outside the board meeting in Malden, parents protested the potential mandate while others stood in support.