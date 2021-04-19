Massachusetts residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Nearly 2 million Massachusetts residents are newly eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Beginning Monday, anyone 16 years of age and older who lives, works or studies in the state can receive the vaccine.

Rhode Island also updated its eligibility this week to include everyone ages 16 and older.

On Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker said more than 2 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.

The state Department of Public Health said most residents received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. As of right now, people 16 and 17 years old are only eligible to receive Pfizer’s vaccine.

Last week, the state followed the advice of federal authorities and paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Prior to that, more than 200,000 people in Massachusetts had received the single-dose vaccine.

Residents can preregister for the vaccine and be told when an appointment becomes available to them at their closest state-run mass vaccination site, or find other locations nearby using vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Retail pharmacies have also updated their eligibility criteria. Check the CVS and Walmart websites for appointment information.