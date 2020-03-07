Massachusetts reports 5 new presumptive coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Health on Saturday announced five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed or presumptive cases in the state to 13.

Four of these new cases included people from Middlesex County: a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s, and another man in his 60s. The fifth case involves a man in 60s from Berkshire County.

Health officials said three of the latest cases had a direct connection to a Biogen employee conference last week, one had recent international travel that included northern Italy, and the fifth case is still under investigation.

The presumptive positive test samples will now be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Despite the addition of these new cases, state health officials maintain the risk of COVID-19 in Massachusetts remains low.

At this time, 249 people in Massachusetts remain in self-quarantine.

