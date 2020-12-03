CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts reports 4,600 new coronavirus cases, a one-day record

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/John Minchillo

BOSTON (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to soar in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, the state reported that the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by more than 4,600. That’s a one-day record for Massachusetts.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 46.

The increase comes as public health officials plan to open another facility to house residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need a safe space to recover.

The state maintained a facility in Everett through the summer.

Another site was opened in Taunton last week and a third will open next week in Pittsfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Providence

