Massachusetts reports 4,000 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

BOSTON (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 4,000 over the weekend in Massachusetts while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state rose by 10.

The new numbers from Friday to Sunday pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,857 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 708,000.

There were more than 600 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 150 in intensive care units.

Also Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the level of vaccination in Massachusetts should make in-person learning safer.