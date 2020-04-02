Massachusetts reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths; cases near 9,000

BOSTON (WPRI) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Massachusetts rose to 154 on Thursday as the Department of Public Health reported an additional 32 fatalities.

The DPH also announced another 1,228 cases for a total of 8,966. More than 56,000 residents have been tested to date, the DPH said.

The newly reported deaths are men and women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center is working with a team of experts to prepare for an anticipated surge in cases. According to him, the latest models indicate the number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts could range from 47,000 to 172,000 (roughly 0.7% to 2.5% of the state’s population) and hospitalizations would potentially peak between April 10-20.

On Wednesday, Baker toured the 250-bed field hospital being set up inside the DCU Center in Worcester. He said his administration hopes to set up more of these sites to reduce the strain on hospitals, identifying the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Springfield’s Mass Mutual Building and Joint Base Cape Cod as possibilities.

