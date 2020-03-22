Massachusetts reports 3 more coronavirus deaths; 5 total deaths in the state

BOSTON (WPRI) — Three more people in Massachusetts have now died from COVID-19 related illness, according to the Massachusetts Public Health Department (DPH).

The victims are three men – two in their 70s from Hampden and Berkshire counties and a third man in his 90s from Suffolk County.

Health officials said all three were in an age group more likely to experience severe symptoms from the coronavirus and the man from Berkshire County had an underlying health condition as well. All had been hospitalized.

The number of deaths in the state now stands at 5.

Previously this weekend, the DPH announced Massachusetts first two coronavirus deaths; a man in his 80s from Suffolk County and a woman in her 50s from Middlesex County. Both were said to have pre-existing health conditions.

As of Sunday afternoon, 6,004 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those people, 646 have tested positive.