Massachusetts reports 2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ A Middlesex County woman has become Massachusetts’ second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

The woman, who’s in her 60s, recently returned from a trip to Europe, which included travel to northern Italy where a coronavirus outbreak is present, health officials said.

Upon returning home, the woman began experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, but health officials said she did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home. Her test results are now being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

“We appreciate this patient’s cooperation,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. “While the risk to Massachusetts remains low, residents should make sure they and their families are well-informed about COVID-19 and heed the CDC’s updated international travel health alert.”

Since January, Massachusetts has tested 25 residents, including the state’s first confirmed case and first presumptive positive case.

State health officials later learned the state’s first presumptive positive case was connected to a Rhode Island charter school’s trip abroad, which included travel to Italy.

In Massachusetts, more than 700 people have been self-quarantined and of those, more than 400 have completed that process.

Health officials also announced that a Tennessee man who tested positive for the virus Thursday had recently traveled on a nonstop, round trip flight between the Boston Logan International Airport and the Nashville International Airport.

He was not experiencing symptoms while traveling, according to health officials.

So far, the CDC has reported more than 99 confirmed cases in the United States, including 11 deaths. Globally, more than 93,000 cases have been confirmed.

