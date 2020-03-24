Massachusetts reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; cases top 1,100

BOSTON (WPRI) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts continues to climb and on Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

As of 4 p.m., the state now has 1,159 total cases — up from 777 on Monday — and 11 total deaths. This includes 31 cases in Bristol County, according to the DPH.

Both patients who died were hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, the DPH said. One was a woman in her 60s from Berkshire County while the other was a woman in her 80s from Middlesex County.

To date, 13,749 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial and clinical labs.

Updated numbers are posted daily on the Department of Public Health’s website.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state has launched a text-based notification system to keep residents informed. Text COVIDMA to 888-777 to subscribe.

