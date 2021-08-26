Massachusetts reports 1,800 new COVID-19 cases; the most since April

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is reporting nearly 1,800 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths on Thursday — the biggest single-day surge since mid-April.

The state Department of Public Health says the latest figures push the statewide total of confirmed cases over 702,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts’ death toll now stands at 17,841.

Officials say 565 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, and more than 140 of those were in intensive care. Just under 4.5 million of the state’s 7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.