Massachusetts removed from RI’s COVID-19 travel advisory list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island removed five states from its COVID-19 travel advisory list on Monday, including neighboring Massachusetts.

Anyone visiting or returning to Rhode Island from one of the 39 states listed must quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative test taken with 72 hours of arrival.

Those who get tested after arriving in Rhode Island are instructed to quarantine until learning the results.

Certain people are exempt from the restrictions, including health care and public safety workers, people traveling for medical treatment, and anyone crossing the border to run errands.

Maine, Minnesota, Colorado and Oregon were also removed from Rhode Island’s list on Monday.

Massachusetts’ list, on the other hand, has remained unchanged for weeks, with the only state designated as “lower-risk” for COVID-19 being Hawaii.

Massachusetts has slightly different restrictions in place, with the self-quarantine period being 10 days and visitors having to fill out a travel form upon entering the state.