CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Massachusetts removed from RI’s COVID-19 travel advisory list

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File, Nexstar

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island removed five states from its COVID-19 travel advisory list on Monday, including neighboring Massachusetts.

Anyone visiting or returning to Rhode Island from one of the 39 states listed must quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative test taken with 72 hours of arrival.

Those who get tested after arriving in Rhode Island are instructed to quarantine until learning the results.

Certain people are exempt from the restrictions, including health care and public safety workers, people traveling for medical treatment, and anyone crossing the border to run errands.

Maine, Minnesota, Colorado and Oregon were also removed from Rhode Island’s list on Monday.

Massachusetts’ list, on the other hand, has remained unchanged for weeks, with the only state designated as “lower-risk” for COVID-19 being Hawaii.

Massachusetts has slightly different restrictions in place, with the self-quarantine period being 10 days and visitors having to fill out a travel form upon entering the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community