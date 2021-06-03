CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Massachusetts ramping down mass vaccination sites

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday the state will begin closing down their mass vaccination sites over the next two months.

With nearly 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million having received at least one dose, Baker said the state is shifting their focus to community efforts.

On Wednesday, the governor announced a partnership with Market Basket to bring mobile vaccination clinics to some of their parking lots, including one in Fall River.

Mass vaccination sites have jointly administered over 1.7 million doses in the state, according to Baker.

The planned closing dates for each mass vaccination site in Massachusetts is listed below.

  • Gillette Stadium: June 14
  • Hynes Convention Center: June 22
  • Natick Mall: June 23
  • Reggie Lewis Center: June 27
  • Doubletree in Danvers: June 30
  • Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6
  • Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

For more information on the days and hours of operation of the state’s vaccine sites visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Providence

