1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 9 p.m. Update
Closings & Delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Massachusetts’ public health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) – The leader of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Friday, Dr. Monica Bharel said she was tested Thursday night after beginning to experience mild symptoms. She learned of her positive test results Friday afternoon.

“As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public,” Bharel said. “I have notified my appropriate close contacts and will rest and recuperate at home while continuing to carry out my work responsibilities remotely.”

Bharel said the DPH offices will be cleaned thoroughly over the weekend out of an abundance of caution.

“I hope everyone will continue to take seriously the threat of COVID-19,” she said.

Bharel has not been seen alongside Gov. Charlie Baker at the state’s daily coronavirus briefings since Monday.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com