Baker to visit field hospital inside Worcester’s DCU Center

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to give remarks on the state’s coronavirus situation Thursday while touring a field hospital being deployed in Worcester.

Last month, Baker announced the state would be reestablishing the 240-bed field hospital at the DCU Center.

The governor will deliver his briefing from there at 11 a.m.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Mass. National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, MEMA Director Samantha Phillips, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, and other local leaders.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts recorded a one-day record of more than 4,600 new positive coronavirus cases.