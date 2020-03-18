1  of  4
Live Now
New England Nation – Tom Brady: A Look Back Gov. Raimondo, state health director update on coronavirus response Watch Eyewitness News at Noon CBS News Coverage: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Closings & Delays
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | All Latest Information | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

Massachusetts offering ‘drive-thru testing’ for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts officials are working to ensure residents can get tested for the coronavirus if needed.

The only way to know for sure if someone has the coronavirus is to test them for it. So far, there are 218 positive cases in Massachusetts but there could be more untested cases out there.

Gov. Charlie Baker said his top priority is expanding testing.

At Cape Cod Community College, classes have been canceled so the Barnstable campus can be used as a site to test people for the virus.

Nurses wearing surgical gloves, gowns and masks are in yellow pop-up tents to make testing safer and more convenient for people.

Not just anyone can show up and get tested, according to Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien; you have to have a doctor’s order.

“Stay in your car, please,” O’Brien said. “You’re going to see a nurse or a tech, take a sample, you should be out of here pretty quickly.”

Massachusetts state labs have doubled their capacity for testing, going from processing 200 to 400 tests a day.

A private company in Marlboro, Hologic Diagnostics, is helping to speed up the testing.

“Each one of those can run about 1,000 tests in a 24-hour period and as you saw, we can ramp up to 600,000 tests per month,” Hologic Diagnostics President Kevin Thornal said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com