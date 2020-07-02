Massachusetts moving to Phase 3 on Monday, Baker announces

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

Live at 2 p.m. // Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh join the Red Sox at Fenway Park as the team prepares for shortened season.

Can’t see the player? Go here »

BOSTON (WPRI) — The available businesses, services and activities and Massachusetts will expand next week as the state moves into Phase 3, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday.

Gyms and fitness centers will be able to reopen on Monday, June 6, along with movie theaters, museums, and gaming floors at casinos with capacity limits and industry-specific safety protocols in place.

Reopening Mass: When can my business reopen?

Both indoor and outdoor sports can resume for all ages on a limited basis in Phase 3, and fishing and hunting tournaments can be held.

Baker urged people not to get complacent and continue to follow the public safety guidance, wear face coverings in public, maintain social distancing and stay home when sick.

“This may seem like a simple set of rules but it is proven to be enormously effective in slowing the spread of the virus,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.