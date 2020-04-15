Massachusetts Maritime Academy seniors stuck in limbo

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — The coronavirus pandemic has many graduating seniors at Massachusetts Maritime Academy uncertain what their future holds.

For students studying Marine Transportation and Marine Engineering, a graduation requirement is passing a week-long exam conducted by the Coast Guard, which has been shut down due to the pandemic.

It’s a federal law that Mass. Maritime graduates complete the test.

“There are at least 100 practical assessments that happen in the senior year, those have to be witnessed by a faculty member,” Admiral Fran McDonald said.

“I’m definitely still hopeful that things will work out,” Graduating Cadet Meghan Sullivan added. “No one knows for sure what’s going to happen or what’s going to become of this after it’s all solved.”

As of now, there is no word on when the Coast Guard will be able to conduct the test for the graduates.