Massachusetts man in China puts wedding, return to US on hold due to coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Massachusetts man currently living in China has had to put his life on hold due to the coronavirus, including his wedding and permanent return home.

Justin Hogue and his wife Fiona were already married in China and had planned to hold a separate ceremony after they moved to the United States over the next few weeks, but he said travel restrictions have made that impossible.

“One day it was fine and then the next day it was like a catastrophe,” Justin said.

Justin and Fiona live nearly 700 miles away from Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the quick-spreading nature of the potentially deadly virus has everyone on high alert.

“There’s no traffic. People are not outside. Nobody’s at work,” Justin added. “Work is pretty much postponed indefinitely for some people until they give the notice saying, ‘Hey, you can go back to work.'”

Fiona had scheduled an appointment in another province to obtain her green card but that has since been canceled.

Justin said because of the outbreak, their American wedding in May has been put on hold.

He said even if they can eventually make the move, they’re worried that their friends and family won’t be able to travel for the big day.

“My wife’s parents can’t get visas to come to the states because all of that’s closed,” he said.

Despite the issues, the Hogues are thankful for their health, which they say is their top priority right now.