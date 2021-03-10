Massachusetts launching vaccine preregistration system; 4 days set aside for teachers

BOSTON (WPRI) — A new preregistration sign-up for Massachusetts mass vaccination sites will launch Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

Baker, along with other state officials, toured an N-95 mask manufacturing facility Wednesday to mark the one year anniversary of the governor signing the executive order that put Massachusetts into a state of emergency.

“This is really in some respects a very special moment, and a happy anniversary in some ways for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Baker said.

During the briefing, the governor explained eligible residents will be able to complete the new online form at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine to request to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site.

Residents will then receive a weekly update on their state and will be notified once an appointment becomes available. They will have 24-hours to accept the appointment once it is offered, if they do not accept they will go back into the queue and have to wait for a new appointment.

“The preregistration system is designed to make it easier for residents to secure an available appointment and will soon replace the current process of large numbers of appointments being posted online on Thursday mornings for mass vax sites,” Baker said.

This will be the last week mass vaccination site appointments will be posted online on Thursday and the last time eligible residents can make appointments at the mass vaccination sites through vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Available appointments will be offered based on the resident’s eligibility and the availability at the mass vaccination site.

“People should keep in mind that it will still probably take several weeks for residents to be notified their is an appointment available to them, because we are still receiving a real limited federal supply of vaccine doses to support our efforts here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.

Family members, caregivers or other companions will be able to fill out the form on behalf of someone else and people with difficulty using the internet can call 211 to preregister.

While this preregistration is initially for the state’s mass vaccination sites, more sites are expected to be added in April, according to the governor.

Eligible residents are also encouraged to look for appointments through the state’s public vaccine sites at vaxfinder.mass.gov, even if they preregister.

The week, officials reported Massachusetts received approximately 155,000 first doses, along with an anticipated 95,000 first and second doses allocated to the retail pharmacy program and about 19,000 Johnson & Johnson doses to qualified health centers.

“Our goal is to provide vaccine to all eligible residents, but we can only move as fast as the federal supply allows us to,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said.

Beginning Thursday, Massachusetts’ educators will also be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Given the limited supply of vaccine K-12 educators, childcare workers and K-12 school staff may not receive vaccine until maybe even mid-April or later, depending on supply,” Polito said.

Baker announced four days will be designated at mass vaccination sites in the state to first dose appointments to K-12 educators, childcare workers and K-12 school staff. The dates are: Saturday, March 27, Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.

“Part of the reason we picked dates that are later in the month of March and early April is once again we are going to hope that the enthusiastic projections from some of the folks in DC actually come true,” the governor explained.

Eligible residents must use the new preregistration system to request an appointment and attest they are an educator, childcare worker or school staff.

Other vaccine providers are encouraged, but not required, to restrict their appointments to educators on these days.