Massachusetts launching COVID-19 public awareness campaign

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is launching a public awareness campaign in several languages aimed at encouraging residents to remain vigilant against the coronavirus as the state battles a surge.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the television and digital ads will reinforce basic virus protections like wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene, maintaining a safe distance and getting tested.

He also announced that long-term care facilities can begin using rapid 15-minute tests to screen individuals entering the facilities who are not regular staffers, including visitors.

In addition, the state has awarded $650,000 in grants to community and faith-based groups.