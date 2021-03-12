Massachusetts launches preregistration signup tool for mass vaccination sites

Emergency paramedic Mandy Fleck draws up a syringe of Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer in Emsleben, Germany, Thursday, March 10, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts is changing the way residents can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

Bay State residents can now preregister for an appointment at any of the state’s seven mass vaccination sites and then will be contacted when it’s their turn.

Officials say that anyone can continue to look for appointments at other vaccination sites across the state even if they have preregistered.

Individuals will be contacted to confirm their submission, and then weekly to confirm if they want to stay in the queue. Anyone who gets an appointment somewhere else is asked to remove their name from the waiting list.

When someone becomes eligible to get vaccinated under state guidelines, the state will contact them on the day before they can sign up, and will be given a link to book an appointment for the following week. The sign-up link will only be good for 24 hours.

Due to high demand and limited supply, there are a limited number of appointments available, which means it could take several weeks or longer to be contacted with the opportunity to schedule an appointment.

Massachusetts residents can also use the form to sign up their loved ones, in addition to themselves.

Eligible residents who have trouble using the internet can call 211 for assistance.